Star Trails

“Star Trails in Joshua Tree NP” by Nicole M. Zenhausern. (Submitted photo)

The Fountain Hills Community Center is hosting a special exhibit of fine art photography featuring landscape, dark sky, flowers, horses and abstract photographs taken by artists Barbara M. Zahno and Nicole M. Zenhausern.

The exhibit runs Saturday, Sept. 5 through Tuesday, Oct. 31, located throughout the hallways of the Community Center.