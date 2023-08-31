The Fountain Hills Community Center is hosting a special exhibit of fine art photography featuring landscape, dark sky, flowers, horses and abstract photographs taken by artists Barbara M. Zahno and Nicole M. Zenhausern.
The exhibit runs Saturday, Sept. 5 through Tuesday, Oct. 31, located throughout the hallways of the Community Center.
Zahno is the associate curator of the Emerson Art Gallery in Fountain Hills where many of her original pictures are featured. Her passion for photography began many years ago while living in Europe. In 1995, she moved to the Valley of the Sun and according to a press release, has enjoyed putting her passion into reality.
Zahno’s main focus of her photography lies in the magnificent and ever-changing desert landscape. Canyons, mountains, flowers and anything to do with horses and the wild West.
Originally from Geneva, Switzerland, Zenhausern’s use of photography transformed from casual family photos to more advanced vision. Living in Phoenix and enjoying the Southwest, Zenhausern enjoys traveling to her country of origin and bringing her camera along on sailing trips.
Zahno and Zenhausern are both members of the Fountain Hills Photography Club and welcome the community to peruse the hallways of the Community Center to enjoy their more than 70 photographs.
All photographs are on sale and inquiries can be made at the Community Center front desk.
The Fountain Hills Community Center is located at 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Call 480-816-5200 for more information.