Lisa Berry

Chill Boutique Co-Owner Lisa Berry presents at the first “Coffee and Capsules” event at the River of Time Museum. The next event will be on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9:30 a.m. (Submitted photo)

In the second of the “Coffee and Capsules,” series, Chill Boutique stylist owner Lisa Berry partners with the River of Time Museum & Exploration Center to demonstrate how a zero-waste closet saves water resources.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Berry will share tips on how to create a perfect fall minimalist wardrobe while contributing to water conservation efforts.