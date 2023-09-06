In the second of the “Coffee and Capsules,” series, Chill Boutique stylist owner Lisa Berry partners with the River of Time Museum & Exploration Center to demonstrate how a zero-waste closet saves water resources.
On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Berry will share tips on how to create a perfect fall minimalist wardrobe while contributing to water conservation efforts.
“We acknowledge that the ‘fast fashion’ industry contributes significantly to water resource issues,” Berry said. “But through these workshops on creating minimalist wardrobes, we’re helping our audiences be aware of the options they have when selecting clothes that are more environmentally sustainable.”
The event is at the River of Time from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 26. Tickets for the event are $45 and include mimosas, coffee and light bites.
Tickets can be purchased online at riveroftime.center, by phone at 480-837-2612 or in advance at the center, 12901 N. La Montana Dr., Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Seating is limited so those interested in attending are invited to register as soon as possible.
Proceeds from the presentation benefit the continued operations at the River of Time. For more information, visit riveroftime.center.