It’s summer and it’s time to hit the road, take to the skies or maybe sail away.
For those who enjoy trotting the globe in style but dream of doing it with less in tow, the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center, along with Chill Boutique, have created an event travelers can attend.
In the first of the “Coffee and Capsules” series, Chill Boutique stylist and owner, Lisa Berry, will take the audience along on a ride to learn her tried-and-true technique for minimalist power packing.
Berry will share tips for curating travel capsules as well as her favorite time-tested travel essentials when it comes to shoes, clothing and accessories.
The event will be held at the River of Time from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20. Tickets for the event are $40 and can be purchased online at riveroftime.center, by phone at 480-837-2612 or in advance at the center, 12901 N. La Montana Drive. Seating is limited, so those interested are encouraged to register soon.
In addition to Berry’s presentation, the River of Time will raffle off a Chill Boutique gift certificate and free admission to the River of Time’s exclusive Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation Tour.
Silent auction items available to bid on include gorgeous art and Southwest pottery. Coffee, light bites, mimosas and non-alcoholic sparkling cider will be served. Shoppers in the River of Time’s Riverbank Gift Shop will be treated to a 15% discount on all regular-priced items.
“We are looking forward to having Lisa with us again, to share her amazing knowledge of fashion and minimalism,” Cherie Koss said, executive director of the River of Time. “She is a great collaborator, and we enjoy working with her.
“Lisa understands the River of Time mission to educate our communities on ways to reduce water usage and promotes that through helping people create sustainable fashion choices.”
Proceeds from the presentation benefit the River of Time. The center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit riveroftime.center.