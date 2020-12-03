The traditional Christmas Market returns to Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery Friday, Dec. 4.
The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 5, the gallery will again open at 10 a.m. and participate in the much loved Stroll in the Glow later in the Evening as the Avenue of the Fountains is bathed in a multi-colored glow of holiday lights welcoming the holiday season.
In keeping with CDC guidelines during the pandemic, instead of homemade cookies offered inside the gallery, cookies this year will be sealed in plastic bags and given out in front of the gallery.
Member artists will be available to help with holiday shopping. This year, social distancing and face masks will be the norm.
Among the offerings at the gallery include original oils, watercolors, acrylics, photography, copper and more. Jewelry, gourd art, pottery, glass and fiber art also will be available for shoppers looking for unique holiday gifts.
In addition to the indoor sales, artists will participate at a bargain table in front of the gallery with items discounted to 40 percent off the original price. Some artists also will offer discounts inside the gallery.
Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountain. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More information is available at fountainhillsartistsgallery.com or on Facebook and Instagram.