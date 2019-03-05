Bob Culbertson, a Chapman Stick player, will be one of the musicians entertaining at the 15th annual Fountain Hills Fine Art & Wine Affaire Friday, March 8, through Sunday, March 10, on the Avenue of the Fountains.
The juried Thunderbird Artists’ festival pairs 125 artists and musicians with imported and domestic wine, beer and rum tastings. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $3 but free for Fountain Hills residents. Parking is free.
For $10, patrons receive an engraved souvenir wine or beer glass and six tasting tickets, allowing them to sample wines, rum and/or micro-brews of their choice.
Featured will be Deborah Liszt, a wildlife scratchboard artist. Chuck Hall, a vocalist and guitarist, also will perform.
Culbertson has been playing the Chapman Stick, a rare multi-stringed instrument of 10 or 12 strings, for more than 30 years. The instrument is played by tapping the strings rather than strumming of picking to produce a distinctive sound.
Food trucks will sell kettle corn, chocolate chip cookies, fudge and bundt cakes.
This will be the final event of the Thunderbird Artists’ 2018-19 season.