The Fountain Hills Art League will meet Monday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
The demo artist is Sylvia Fugmann Brongo, a ceramics artist from Cave Creek. She will demonstrate her slab building techniques and discuss her glazes and textures she applies to her unique forms.
Fugmann Brongo has a lot of experience delving into unknown territory. In her studio, moments of adventure come when she unloads her kiln and waits to see how her colorful contemporary sculptures turn out.
Fugmann Brongo grew up in upstate New York. Her parents encouraged her passion for art. She experimented with painting, sculpture and fiber arts.
“I always came back to clay,” she said. “Clay is so forgiving when it comes to applying texture and shaping I focus on those characteristics to create organic, flowing, fluid pieces, translated into vessels, vases, bowls and wall pieces.”