Celebrate World Water Day on Wednesday, March 22, with the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center.
The center’s current Art Exhibitor, Mike Buchheit, will provide a deep dive into the world’s most-famous chasm. As a landscape photographer, outdoor educator, and 30-year park resident, Buchheit will share photographs from his extensive portfolio and stories from his many excursions and experiences atop and between the Canyon’s ancient walls.
The Grand Canyon serves as a monumental lens to consider the critical role of water in the Desert Southwest and is front and center in Buchheit’s presentation. The talk will take place at the Community Center on Wednesday, March 22, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The $10 admission fee for members and $12 for non-members will support the important mission of the River of Time to share the rich natural and cultural history of the lower Verde River Valley. Visit riveroftime.center for more information and tickets.
Buchheit’s fine art photographs will be on display through Friday, March 24, in the Museum Art Gallery. Prints are available for sale.
World Water Day is an international day of observance that encourages people to not only learn more about how water impacts the lives of others but also to teach people new ways to positively impact water usage worldwide.