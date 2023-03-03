Celebrate World Water Day on Wednesday, March 22, with the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center.

The center’s current Art Exhibitor, Mike Buchheit, will provide a deep dive into the world’s most-famous chasm. As a landscape photographer, outdoor educator, and 30-year park resident, Buchheit will share photographs from his extensive portfolio and stories from his many excursions and experiences atop and between the Canyon’s ancient walls.