Fountain Hills Summer Nights Classic & Custom Car Shows are returning for the 2022 season starting on Saturday, May 14. This year there are six shows running from May through October. The shows will be held on the second Saturday of the month in the back parking lot of Phil’s Filling Station, located at 16852 E. Parkview Ave.
Shows start at 5 p.m. and run until dark. The shows are free to both participants and spectators alike. The show welcomes both classic and custom cars and trucks, so feel free to bring a cool ride to show off.
In addition to the cool cars and trucks on display, there will be food and drink discounts at Phil’s, music inside and out, free door prize entries for all in attendance and family-friendly fun. There will be monthly 50/50 raffles, a season-long raffle for a PHLEX electric scooter and event t-shirts for sale. All profits are donated to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.
Join in for a fun event and help raise funds for a great organization. This event is sponsored by Breton’s Automotive Repair & Speed Shop and co-sponsored by Precision Powerwashing & Mobile Detailing. Contact Carole Breton at 480-421-9048 with any questions and follow the Fountain Hills Summer Nights page on Facebook for up-to-date information.