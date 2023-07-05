Bill Christian.jpg

William “Bill” Christian will talk about “Camels in the Desert” at the July 12 presentation for the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center’s special speaker series.

The program will be held in the Computer Lab room at the Fountain Hills Community Center beginning at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $10 for River of Time members and $12 for non-members. Reservations are required and can be made in person at the River of Time or online at riveroftime.center.