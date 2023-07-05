William “Bill” Christian will talk about “Camels in the Desert” at the July 12 presentation for the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center’s special speaker series.
The program will be held in the Computer Lab room at the Fountain Hills Community Center beginning at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $10 for River of Time members and $12 for non-members. Reservations are required and can be made in person at the River of Time or online at riveroftime.center.
Christian, who presented “The Cowboy Culture” last September, will offer his knowledge about how camels were brought to the desert as a means of transportation. He will offer tidbits about how the idea was hatched to bring camels to Arizona, as well as how the idea worked in this dry desert climate. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Christian is a national and international facilitator of workshops and seminars in leadership, time management, stress management and personal productivity. He has more than 30 years’ experience in various leadership roles in manufacturing operations, business management and human resources in the aerospace industry.
As a lifelong learner, Christian has immersed himself in the study of raising one’s level of consciousness and has created numerous workshops including, “Finding a Life on Purpose” and “Positive Psychology.” Additionally, as a second generation Arizonan, Christian has an interest in all things Arizona. He shares his in-depth knowledge of the state through various seminars and speaking engagements.
Christian has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and a Master of Arts Degree in Psychology. He holds Master Facilitator status through the Franklin Covey Company in the highly acclaimed 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.
Christian is past president of New Adventures in Learning for Seniors in partnership with Chandler-Gilbert Community College. He and his wife Sandra Barker reside in Fountain Hills.
The River of Time is now open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.