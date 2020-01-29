The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association is sponsoring an astrophotography contest in conjunction with the International Dark Sky Community celebration March 28.
The contest and exhibition of images taken from within or in the vicinity of Fountain Hills is a way to demonstrate what can be done within the dark skies of Fountain Hills.
The contest will be judged by two professional astrophotographers. First and second place cash prizes will be awarded in each of two categories at the March 28 festival. All entries will also be exhibited on the walls of the Community Center from March 23-30.
For more information and entry forms, visit fhdarksky.com/dark-sky-festival-photo-contest. Details of the contest are described in the “Call for Photographers” document.
Fountain Hills marks its second anniversary as a certified International Dark Sky Community March 30.
The March 28 event is a day-long celebration for the community.