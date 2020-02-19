One of the studios participating in the 2020 Tour d’Artistes will feature seven different artists.
The ninth annual tour and sale is set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 6-8.
Studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. There are 13 studios participating this year. Visitors can stop at each studio and interact with local artists. The tour is free. Studios will have donation jars for the student art fund.
Maps with a complete list of studios and artists will be distributed throughout the community at sponsors’ places of business.
Sponsors are Anytime Fitness, Consentio, LLC, Copy Express, Farmers Insurance, Fountain Hills Physical Therapy, Grecian Beauty Salon, Kern Realty and Rental, MCO Realty, MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care and On Q Financial.
Others are Poetry in Paint, Smith Family Chiropractic and Acupuncture and Sami Fine Jewelry.
The sponsoring restaurants, Parkview Taphouse Bar & Grill and Sofrita will be good gathering places for those touring the studios.
By George Originals studio will feature fused glass, pastels, encaustic, jewelry, fiber art, photography, alcohol ink, watercolor, silk, colored pencil, acrylic, metals, oil and digital media.