Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is requesting members of the community to participate in the Butterfly Rock Project, where painted rocks will be on display at the Oct. 13 Butterfly Bash.
To participate, artists are asked to paint their own butterfly rock(s), include an inspirational word or phrase to accompany the butterfly and write, “FountainHillsGives.com” on the back of the rock.
For each rock submitted to the Gallery before Oct. 13, participants will receive a raffle ticket for a $50 Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery gift certificate. Three raffle prizes will be awarded during the Butterfly Bash. After the reception, the rocks will be scattered around Fountain Hills for the public to enjoy.
The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains. The Gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round, and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from September through May.
For more information about exhibitions, events and workshops, call the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery at 480-836-9919 or visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.