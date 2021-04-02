Reservations for “An Evening of Community Follies” are being accepted now.
The annual Broadway in the Hills event, sponsored by Fountain Hills Theater, this year will feature local officials and personalities. The event is set for Saturday, April 17, on the Kern Entertainment Outdoor Stage. Tickets are $75 per person.
The follies get underway at 7:30 p.m. If needed, an April 18 rain date will be utilized.
Reservations may be made by calling the theater, 480-837-9661, ext. 3., or by visiting fhtaz.org.
The special event will feature local “celebrities” along with Fountain Hills Theater performers. The evening will be hosted by Mistress of Ceremonies Liza Minelli, performed by the multi-talented Patrick Russo, along with other celebrity impersonators.
Local performers include Mayor Ginny Dickey, past mayors Jay Schlum and Jon Beydler, current and past council members Mike Scharnow, Alan and Cynthia Magazine, Peggy and Dave McMahon, Sharon Grzybowski, Rick Melendez, Joe Bill, Nick DePorter, Tait Elkie, Don Lawrence and Mike Minarsich.
Also participating are Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Betsy LaVoie along with chamber staff and board members, Fountain Hills and Four Peaks Rotary clubs, Kiwanis clubs, Four Peaks Women’s Club, Fountain View Village, FHUSD School Board members, teachers, students, alumni and other community organizations and clubs.
Each party will be seated in its own socially-distanced bubble, which can seat up to 10 people. Individually wrapped appetizers, sponsored by Phil’s Filling Station, will be served. Beverages will be available.
Masks are required in public areas when not seated.
Fountain Hills Theater is committed to the safety of its patrons, staff and performers. CDC safety recommendations will be closely followed, as well as local guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations will be located through the facility, and the wearing of masks inside the facilities will be required as currently mandated by Maricopa County.
Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. The outdoor stage is sponsored by Kern Entertainment.