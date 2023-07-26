Summer Nights

From left, Carol Perry and Warren Apger relax near Apger’s 1953 Ford F100 outside of Phil’s Filling Station. (Submitted photo by Breton’s Automotive)

Breton's Automotive is teaming up with Phil's Filling Station to bring the community the final installment of the third Annual Fountain Hills Summer Nights Car Show series.

The show will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, and will run from 6 to 9 p.m. No pre-registration is required, just cruise in. All shows are held in the back parking lot of Phil's Filling Station located at 16852 E. Parkview Ave. As always, this is a free event for both participants and spectators.