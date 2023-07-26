Breton's Automotive is teaming up with Phil's Filling Station to bring the community the final installment of the third Annual Fountain Hills Summer Nights Car Show series.
The show will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, and will run from 6 to 9 p.m. No pre-registration is required, just cruise in. All shows are held in the back parking lot of Phil's Filling Station located at 16852 E. Parkview Ave. As always, this is a free event for both participants and spectators.
At each car show, Breton’s raises funds for Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. On Aug. 4, Breton’s will draw the raffle winner for a Mongoose bicycle and hold a 50/50 drawing while selling limited edition event shirts designed by local boutique, FH560.
All of the funds collected at the show are donated to the wildlife center. there will be outdoor music, free door prize drawings, food and drink discounts at Phil's and well as indoor live music featuring the Ageing Hipsters acoustic band.
To help embrace the fun nighttime environment, Breton’s encourages participants to utilize lights under their hoods or undercarriages.