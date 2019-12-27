Registration for the Maricopa County Library District’s adult online winter reading program is underway.
The Fountain Hills Library is participating in the program, which runs through Feb. 16. This year’s theme is “Branch Out.”
Register online at winter.mcldaz.org or at the Fountain Hills Library.
Participants are encouraged to read at least 60 minutes per week to be automatically entered to win a library gift bag filled with surprises or a Maricopa County Parks day use.
Participants who enter 500 minutes by Feb. 16 will be entered to win one of the grand prizes including a suite at Camelback Ranch Glendale Training Game (12 game tickets, two parking passes); Bluetooth headphones; or an annual pass for Maricopa County Parks day use.