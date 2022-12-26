To So Few - Overlord.jpg

“To So Few – Overlord” is the 10th volume of Fountain Hills resident Cap Parlier’s epic World War II air combat saga, released by Saint Gaudens Press, Inc.

Parlier’s popular historical fiction account of Allied pilots in the war brings readers into the year 1944, giving both an account of the life of his main character, the heroic Pilot Major Brian “Hunter” Drummond, as well as a detailed integration of world events that set the stage for the book’s action.