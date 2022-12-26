“To So Few – Overlord” is the 10th volume of Fountain Hills resident Cap Parlier’s epic World War II air combat saga, released by Saint Gaudens Press, Inc.
Parlier’s popular historical fiction account of Allied pilots in the war brings readers into the year 1944, giving both an account of the life of his main character, the heroic Pilot Major Brian “Hunter” Drummond, as well as a detailed integration of world events that set the stage for the book’s action.
Drummond began his service as an 18-year-old volunteer pilot with the Royal Air Force (RAF) flying Spitfires with No.609 Squadron during the Battle of Britain. He was transferred to the All-American volunteer No.71 “Eagle” Squadron – the first of three RAF squadrons comprised of American volunteer pilots.
When the United States entered the war, the three Eagle squadrons transferred to the U.S. Army Air Force, and Drummond’s squadron became the famous 334th Fighter Squadron. Through his connection, Drummond obtained a waiver to the combat mission limit that allowed him to serve all five years of the war.
When asked what his inspiration was to write this book, Parlier replied, “In one word, ‘history.’ I began researching and writing the ‘To So Few’ series decades ago when I saw the reality of our children’s school history books. If mentioned at all, the Battle of Britain was referred to in one sentence, something like ‘the Battle of Britain was fought in the summer of 1940.’
“I wanted to bring that critical and pivotal epic aerial battle to life in human, personal terms,” Parlier said. “Many other motivational reasons sprouted from that simple observation.”
A five-year resident of Fountain Hills, Parlier lived in Mesa from 1983 to 1991, working at the then McDonnel Douglas Helicopter Company as an experimental test pilot. It was here where his passion for writing first began.
Following his time at McDonnel, Parlier worked at Beech Aircraft Company in Wichita, Kan., before moving back to Arizona in 2017.
“To So Few – Overlord” takes the “The Few” characters through the historic events of 1944, as the Allies gain the upper hand in their relentless crusade against the remaining Axis fascist nations.
Speaking on the main character of his book, Parlier said, “Brian becomes a man immersed in the crucible of war flying Spitfire fighters through the heroic aerial battle.”
Parlier is already three-quarters through the first draft of the next volume of this military saga, provisionally titled “Victory,” covering the events of 1945, taking Drummond and the other characters through the Korean and Vietnam Wars to his retirement in 1982. Saint Gaudens Press expects the next volume to be published in 2023.
“To So Few – Overlord” can be purchased on Amazon or directly from Saint Gaudens Press by calling 1-888-281-5170.