Retired weatherman Dave Munsey appears Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Community Center as the first presenter in the Fountain Hills Friends of the Library 2020 Author Series.
Munsey will talk about his new book, “Munsey Business,” starting at 10 a.m. Books also will be available for sale and signing.
Munsey worked in the radio and television industry for more than 50 years. He worked for Fox 10 as a weatherman and celebrated over 40 years with the station.
He won a national Emmy for “Summer of Supervision,” a regional Emmy for weather storm reporting and a regional Governor’s Award Emmy for the “Watch Your Kids around Water” program.
The Friends of the Library also will welcome H. Alan Day Feb. 20 and Betty Webb March 26.
All the events are free and open to the public.