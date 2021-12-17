Retired Pastor Don Lawrence just published his seventh book since retirement in 2017.
“Shootout at the Soaring Eagle Ranch” is available on Amazon in paperback and e-Book.
“If you like a good, old-fashioned Western, I think you’ll enjoy this book,” Lawrence said. “There’s plenty of action, good guys and bad guys, a wagon train, cattle, horses…everything you’d expect in a Western.”
The book is set in the Arizona Territory, circa 1880. It is a fictional account of three brothers who leave their homes in Texas and move, via wagon train, to Pleasant Valley, Arizona. Upon arriving at their new home, they quickly find themselves in the middle of barroom brawls, cattle rustlers, being ambushed, defending their cattle from hungry bears and ultimately a wild shootout to save their ranch.
“Shootout at the Soaring Eagle Ranch” is about adventure, family, friends, law and order, faith, good and evil. It’s a story about the old West and the people who had the tenacity to help settle it, Lawrence said.
Lawrence also has published a book of devotionals, a study of the Book of Revelation, a book of communion meditations and a trilogy of murder mysteries.
All proceeds from the book sales are donated to Arizona Reservation Ministries in Globe, and to Ministry Haven in Norwood, Colo.