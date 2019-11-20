Children’s author Danielle Cheri will be signing copies of her new book “Whose Toes are Those?” at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum Saturday, Nov. 23.
The Minneapolis-based educator and visual artist wrote and illustrated the animal print identification book which was published earlier this year.
Cheri, an early childhood/nature immersion educator, teaches children how to grow food, identify flora and fauna, build, explore and learn in nature.
“I’m looking forward to inspiring and sharing my love of nature with families in Fountain Hills,” she said. “And I’m looking forward to being somewhere warm.”
The weather in the Midwest has been bitterly cold for the past several days. Fountain Hills temperatures have hovered in the mid-80s over the same time period.
The author will be on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the museum’s holiday mart. In addition to the signing, Cheri will read from her book.
Copies of the book will be available for sale for $15 at the event, or can be pre-ordered on her website littlenaturalists.online. Cheri said her book is best suited for children 4 to 10, although older children, as well as toddlers have enjoyed the artwork and lessons.
The event is free and open to the public.
Cheri’s background is early childhood education. She is self-taught in the areas of nature, foraging and flora and fauna identification.
The Fountain Hills event is her first out-of-state signing and reading.