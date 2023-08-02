Local author Ed Roh will hold a book reading and signing event at Shepherd of the Desert Lutheran Church in Scottsdale on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. for his book, “The Summmit,” which offers readers a glimpse into the imagination of four classic authors from a bygone era. The event will include coffee, confirmation and an author meet-and-greet.
“The Summit” is available to purchase at rosedogbookstore.com, Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble. Copies will also be available at Shepherd of the Desert for purchase and signing. Shepherd of the Desert is located at 9590 E. Shea Blvd.