In the vast numbers of airplanes, most have flight information recorders, or black boxes. In the event of a plane crash, investigators rely heavily on the information gathered from that device.
In the case of a 2010 crash of a CV-22 in Afghanistan, questions remain about the cause of the crash. The so-called Osprey aircraft, a tiltrotor military aircraft with both vertical takeoff and landing, and short takeoff and landing capabilities, was part of a mission that took place near Kabul.
Fountain Hills resident, retired Air Force Brigadier General Don Harvel, worked as the April 9, 2010, lead investigator for the Air Force. Because there were four fatalities in the accident, a team of investigators was assembled to try to determine the cause of the wreck. And due to the fatalities, a general is put in charge of the investigation.
Harvel has told his story in his new book, “Rotors in the Sand,” which is available now.
The book, a 50-chapter missive, details how the investigation took place, including the hurdles and challenges with which the investigators were met. It took a bit more than four years for Harvel to write the book, which is based on thousands of pages of examiners’ reports, as well as his own diary of the investigation.
The book came out just before the 10th anniversary of the incident.
“That was one of my goals was to have it come out in time for the anniversary,” he said.
In describing the book, Harvel said there are twists and turns throughout the story, with the biggest mystery being the missing “black box.”
“In some aircraft used by the military, there is no flight information recorder,” he said.
He said if an aircraft were to crash in enemy territory, having a flight information recorder could provide vital information to enemies. The Osprey that crashed reportedly had a “black box,” however, the crew was unaware it was onboard since it would be unusual for an aircraft operating on missions in Afghanistan to have the device.
“It is really the mystery of the whole operation,” Harvel said. “A pilot was sent to the crash site about an hour after the Osprey went down. He was given a list of items to recover. The maintenance guys reminded him not to forget the flight information recorder. But it was never resolved whether he got it or not. It was never recovered. It was like it disappeared in thin air.”
The key piece of evidence, akin to eyewitness testimony, would have answered with certainty what happened to the aircraft.
The book is Harvel’s first. He hasn’t decided whether he will write another book, but at the moment is “basking in the glory of finishing this one.” Recently retired from his job as a commercial pilot for Delta Airlines, Harvel is enjoying working with veterans groups in town, as well as volunteering for a variety of organizations.
He and his wife, Nan, moved to Fountain Hills in November 2016 from Newnan, Ga. Harvel’s military career spanned 34 years where he served at various Air Force bases where he flew the C-130. He also served nine months in Desert Storm, and worked both in Iraq and Afghanistan. He retired from the military in 2010. For 25 years serving in the military, he also enjoyed a 34-year career with Delta.
The Harvels have one daughter, Randee. She was attending college in Georgia when her parents moved to Arizona. She visited them on Thanksgiving that year and decided she was going to transfer schools. She ended up at Grand Canyon University where she finished her degree and continues to live in the area.
“We are really glad to have her with us,” Harvel said. “Moving from Georgia and away from her was the hardest part of moving. Now we are all three here.”