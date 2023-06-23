Debi Novotny 2.JPG

With 20 years as an educator and six (going on seven) published children’s books to her name, Debi Novotny has a knack for spreading joy in an educational way.

This year has been especially busy for Novotny, who released her book, “Hop, Vroom, Skitter,” in April and already has a scheduled release date for her new book, “The Case of The Missing Title,” on July 18.