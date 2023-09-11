On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Atticus Books & Music and Bone Haus Brewery teamed up to present the inaugural book exchange and fair.
The event offered a space for book- and beer-lovers to kick back and share their love of books.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 95F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 75F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 10:12 am
On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Atticus Books & Music and Bone Haus Brewery teamed up to present the inaugural book exchange and fair.
The event offered a space for book- and beer-lovers to kick back and share their love of books.
“[Book fairs] are basically a venue for book lovers to celebrate their passion for bound printed matter and whatever ephemera strikes their fancy,” Dan Cafaro said, owner of the new bookstore in town, Atticus Books & Music.
Cafaro wanted to host a book fair for some time as well as collaborate with the local watering hole, Bone Haus Brewing, “one of the most creatively-run meeting places in town,” he said.
Teaming up with local beer enthusiast and certified beer sommelier, Rachel Benkowski, the brewery’s marketing and beer educator, the book fair idea was agreed upon along with its theme: the Wild West.
“I think we landed on the Wild West theme given our appreciation for American history and the location and throwback vibe of the bar,” Cafaro said. “It also brings some color and liveliness to the proceedings with gun-toting characters such as Billy the Kid, Pat Garrett, Buffalo Bill Cody, Wild Bill Hickock, the Hatfields and the McCoys, and many others.”
Inside the brewery, Wild West-themed books were propped up along the brewery’s northern wall with such titles as “The West Is Still Wild” by Harry Carr, “Annie Oakley” by Shirl Kasper and “The Gunfighters: The Authentic Wild West” by James D. Horan. Patrons perused the collection of books while enjoying a sip of freshly brewed Bone Haus beer.
Benkowski was present to provide insight into the brewery and its products.
“We’re very nerdy here, we really like history, we really like knowledge and telling stories, so books make a lot of sense to me,” Benkowski said, who is eager to host more events in the future. Both Cafaro and Benkowski agree that book fairs engage the community and promote comradery around shared interests.
Such events may even create a new entertainment model for independent bookstores, Cafaro said, who is eager to join forces with other interested businesses that “want to get people off their recliners” and bring a unique event to their establishment.
“This innovation could help keep book culture alive and kicking,” he said.
With the first collaboration in the books, Benkowski and Cafaro are tossing around new ideas for future book fairs; moonlight mystery, thrills and chills, historical romance, Italian-American and of course, books and wine - the themes are endless.
“We’re hoping the idea catches on and we can rotate themes and topics with monthly events,” Cafaro said.
Bone Haus Brewery is located at 14825 E. Shea Blvd #101. For more information about the brewery or to see its calendar of events, visit bonehausbrewing.com or visit Facebook.com/BoneHausBrewing. Atticus Books & Music is located at 12625 N. Saguaro Blvd, #111. For more information, visit atticusbooks.net or visit Facebook.com/AtticusBooks.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.