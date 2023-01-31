High adventure fills the air as the Golden Age of Radio dial turns to the “Bold Venture” series on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center.

Hollywood legends Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall starred in this fast-paced, half-hour, syndicated series. Bogart played Slate Shannon, proprietor of a hotel in Havana and owner of the appropriately named boat, The Bold Venture. Bacall had the role of Sailor Duval, a more or less sultry sidekick to Slate Shannon.