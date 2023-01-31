High adventure fills the air as the Golden Age of Radio dial turns to the “Bold Venture” series on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Hollywood legends Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall starred in this fast-paced, half-hour, syndicated series. Bogart played Slate Shannon, proprietor of a hotel in Havana and owner of the appropriately named boat, The Bold Venture. Bacall had the role of Sailor Duval, a more or less sultry sidekick to Slate Shannon.
According to a Golden Age of Radio press release, that wonderful, magical chemistry between Bogart and Bacall is just as strong in these broadcasts as it ever was on the silver screen.
“Bold Venture” also featured the calypso-singing character King Moses, played by Jester Hairston, whose lyrics reflected and contributed to the storylines. David Rose was the program’s musical director while Bogart’s own Santana Productions produced the series.
Many classic radio programs are contained in the Golden Age of Radio’s Bruce Florence Library, an extensive collection of timeless broadcasts on records, cassette tapes and compact discs.
Membership in the Community Center is required to attend meetings of the Golden Age of Radio. For more information, contact Bill Whittaker at 480-837-7961 or the Community Center at 480-816-5226.
From the twilight of the Jazz Age to the dawn of the Space Age, The Golden Age of Radio celebrates the reign of the first electronic medium, the then-modern miracle that brought news, entertainment and information into homes throughout a significant period of history.