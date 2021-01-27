Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is celebrating ways people adorn their bodies.
Fingers, ears, wrists, necks, heads and shoulders, all spots for clothing, jewelry and more, will be the focus of the gallery’s personal adornment showcase and sale starting Feb. 1 and continuing through Feb. 14.
According to a press release from the gallery, “things we wear reflect our personal aesthetic, can give a sense of well-being, brighten our day and lift our self-confidence. Men and women have been decorating their bodies since the beginning of time to distinguish their belonging to a certain tribe, for ritual, for protection and sometimes just for fun. In addition, receiving a gift of adornment has signified love and affection.”
The exhibition will feature unique, one-of-a-kind wearable art: jewelry, purses and clothing to help people express their individuality. Items also would make a perfect gift for someone special.
Art in the show will be displayed throughout the gallery. Items will be discounted 20 percent off retail only during the event.
A rose will be given with every purchase on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery, located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.