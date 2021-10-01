When the Community Center reopens next week, Bingo returns to its regularly scheduled Tuesday game.
Doors open for ticket sales at 11:30 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. A mask is needed to enter the Community Center but once inside the Bingo ballroom, participants are free to remove the mask and practice social distancing at their leisure. No temperature checks will be required.
Ticket sales are $6 for paper bingo sheets. There will be daubers for sale for $1, but participants may bring their own if they have them. Lots of snacks and a blood pressure check station will be on hand from Fountain View Village.
No membership is required but registration is needed. Call 480-816-5200 to reserve a seat. The Game starts at 1:30 p.m.