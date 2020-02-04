Those who moved here after June 1, 2017, might not know Dave Munsey.
Those living here before that might know him as the Channel 10 weather guy. Or they might be familiar with his tagline, “Watch your kids around water.” No matter how he’s known, Dave Munsey is an icon in the Valley.
He was in Fountain Hills recently talking about his autobiography, “Munsey Business,” and telling tales of his life as an on-air personality on Fox 10 Phoenix for more than 42 years.
In his years with the station, Munsey delivered the weather and made appearances throughout the state. He made plenty of friends, famous, infamous and not-so-much. But he clearly appreciates his family, friends, his work family and his fans.
“I am grateful to all the people in my life,” he said. “They made this life possible for me.”
Throughout his talk, Munsey regaled the audience with stories of working in broadcasting, growing up in a small town (Jamestown, N.D.), his water safety message and living in the Valley of the Sun.
Munsey told the audience he didn’t do well in school, but he had a speech and English instructor in high school who turned his life around.
“Bruce Berg wrote the forward in my book,” Munsey said. “He told me when I was in high school that I had the ability to influence people. He really changed my thinking.”
Munsey received national Emmy Awards as well as Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards and is a member of the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
In a 2016 interview, Munsey said he has been passionate about water safety since 1980, after the drowning death of a family friend’s two-year-old son.
He started his mantra, “Watch your kids around water,” and ended every broadcast with the statement.
“It is an important message,” he said.
It’s hard not to think of it when Munsey is around.
The Friends of the Fountain Hills Library brought Munsey to the Community Center in the first of a series of author talks. H. Alan Day speaks next in the series.