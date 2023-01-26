Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the musical, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
This fun and family-friendly musical, adapted from the original Disney film, brings to life the timeless story of a selfish and hot-tempered prince who is turned into a hideous monster and must win the affection of a beautiful young girl to regain his humanity.
This musical’s classic score includes “Be Our Guest,” “If I Can’t Love Her,” the title song “Beauty and the Beast” and many more. Theater leadership said “this exuberant musical offers humor, romance and excitement for all ages.”
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Seikai Ishizuka and choreographed by Noel Irick. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is presented through Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will play from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group, active duty and veteran discounts are available.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (the Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill, at 480-837-9661 x7. FHT follows current CDC COVID guidelines.