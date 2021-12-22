For the third time as a member of Fountain Hills Art League, Barbara Drake has been voted “Artist of the Year.”
She received the honor at the group’s December holiday potluck. Her painting, “Dancing Couple in the style of Renoir” is a tribute to the Renoir paintings she admires and to the happy times she and her husband, Larry, have enjoyed on the dance floor.
Additional examples of her work are online at barbaradrakefineartgallery.com. Her home studio is in Goldfield Ranch.
Drake will participate in the 10th annual Tour Artistes, scheduled for March 4-6, 2022. She will appear at the Desert Vista Fiber Arts Studio on Trevino Drive.
Drake said she invites artists of all levels and mediums and art appreciators to attend the Fountain Hills Art League meetings held the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. October through May at the Community Center.