Goldfield Ranch resident Barbara Drake is Fountain Hills Art League’s May Artist of the Month.
Drake said her painting, “Dancing Couple – in the Style of Renoir,” was part of a fantasy she had of emulating the look in some of Renoir’s paintings.
The artist said she has always been drawn to Renoir’s three Dancing Couples paintings.
“They remind me of some happy times in my own life,” she said. “It was my good fortune to find a framed print (of her and her husband, Larry, dancing).”
She continued, saying on the occasion of her husband’s 80 th birthday a friend took a similar picture of the couple dancing.
“Not until this past year of COVID lockdowns did I realize my little fantasy of painting the picture of us,” she said. “The two (painting and photo) hang side by side in our front hall as a fun tribute to our dancing days.”