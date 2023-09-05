Ballet

Ballet Under the Stars brings dance to a unique outdoor venue. (Independent Newsmedia file photo)

Ballet Arizona’s annual Ballet Under the Stars performances, presented by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, return Sept. 23-30 at four Valley locations. Free and open to the public, a press release announcing this year’s schedule said Ballet Under the Stars is the perfect show for the entire family and a great way to introduce ballet to young people for the first time.

Ballet Under the Stars invites Arizonans to experience dance in their community in a setting complete with a professional stage, lighting and costumes. Indulge in local food trucks with space for picnicking and for aspiring young dancers to move along with the performance.