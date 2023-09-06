The Bingo and Bling Elevating Society (BABES) is hosting a ladies-only fundraiser, with proceeds to benefit the Fountain Hills Community Foundation’s Community Giving Fund.
The BABES fundraiser is set for Thursday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at FireRock Country Club, 16000 E. Firerock Country Club Drive. Attendees will be greeted at the door with a glass of champagne and enjoy lunch, cash bar, networking and a guest speaker. The fun continues at 1:30 p.m. with bingo, entertainment, a fashion boutique and dessert.