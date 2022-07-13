A curious little green puppet visited Fountain Park last week and posted a video on YouTube.
“Fountain Hills is so wonderful. I’m from here, so I love visiting the statues and the fountain and walking around – it’s so beautiful,” Avocado explained to his online viewers.
Avocado is a green monster puppet who enjoys visiting tourist destinations throughout Arizona. He has a dedicated online following comprised of children and adults. His goal is to lift people’s spirits through his happiness and curiosity.
Avocado’s following grew quickly after posting a YouTube video visiting the Hall of Flame Museum in Phoenix, the world’s largest museum of historical firefighting. In the video, Avocado toured the museum and spoke to the curator of education.
His popularity broadened as he began posting videos from other museums and attractions around the state, including Winslow, Meteor Crater, Casa Grande Ruins and a video series featuring popular sites along Route 66. Avocado also performs lip-sync videos, unboxings and giveaways for his fans.
Avocado’s trip around Fountain Park includes a walk through the Splash Pad, a visit to a number of monuments around the park and a chat with Abraham Lincoln at Fount Rushmore.
“The great thing about Avocado is he’s family friendly and he’s just a good-hearted, loves everybody-type of character,” a spokesperson for Avocado said.
Avocado has amassed 11K followers on Facebook and 23.8K on YouTube. He has around 300 subscribers to his newsletter, which offers perks such as exclusive Avocado merchandise, giveaways, contests and signups for upcoming in-person events.
This summer marks Avocado’s Summer Extravaganza, which will incorporate new YouTube videos and surprises for followers to enjoy. In the future, Avocado plans to travel the world and show his followers the far reaches of South America, Europe and Asia.
The Fountain Hills YouTube video can be found on the “I’m Avocado” YouTube page, on his Facebook page or on his website at spreadtheavocado.com.