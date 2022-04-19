The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center will host an informal artist talk with Sally Atchinson on Saturday, April 30,at 12 noon. This will be the last in a series of workshops, concluding her monthslong exhibition. In addition to being Fountain Hills’ first resident, Atchinson is an accomplished artist in several mediums.
Atchinson is currently exhibiting her works in an exhibit titled “Desert Blooms” in the River of Time Art Gallery. She is also showing a collection of her brightly-colored desert-themed alcohol ink works, which are hung in the Hall Gallery.
All of the exhibited works are for sale. In addition, Atchinson’s art including miniature paintings, colorful scarves and hand-painted greeting cards are carried in the Riverbanks Shop.
Admission to the art exhibitions is free. Museum admission is $12 for adults or $10 for visitors over 65. The River of Time is now open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.