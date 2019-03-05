The last concert of the Arts at Ascension season is Friday, March 8.
Ascension Artistic Director Charles Szczepanek will lead the “Charles and Friends” concert, featuring a night on Broadway. With 13 musicians from the Valley and the Southwestern United States, the program will feature music from classics such as “Beauty and the Beast,” “West Side Story,” and “Les Misérables,” and music from the 2016 and 2017 Tony Award Winners “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen” plus more.
The program starts at 7 p.m. at Church of the Ascension. Tickets can be purchased at Ascension Church, 12615 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., or via the artsatascension.org.
Szczepanek not only is an accomplished classical pianist holding multiple international awards, but also a versatile musician, arranger, composer, songwriter and producer. The concert will feature drums, bass, guitar, two pianos, a string quartet, a brass trio and three vocalists, all performing musical theater songs according to the original instrumentation you’d hear if you were on Broadway.
Ticket proceeds benefit fine arts education at St. Matthew School.