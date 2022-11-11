Artists interested in participating in the annual Fountain Hills Juried Art Show are invited to join the competition. Intake is Thursday, Jan. 5, and the reception is Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Community Center.
The official call for entry and application is provided to artists and available at fountainhillsartleague.com/2023. Juried artists are invited to compete for ribbons and
monetary prizes and Best of Show will receive $100.
The annual January show is open to all area residents in the greater Fountain Hills area including the Verdes, Goldfield Ranch and Fort McDowell, including Fountain Hills Art League members.
Categories include photography and digital imaging, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor painting, mixed media, sculpture, ceramics, fiber art, beaded art, jewelry, wood and drawings, including charcoal, pencil, ink and pastel.
Criteria for judging include originality, strength and quality of design, composition and mastery
of chosen medium and clarity of message.
Judges this year are Marz Doerflinger of Rio Verde and Suzie Black of Scottsdale. Those interested may view their respective websites at MarzDoerflinger.com and suzieblack.com.