Fountain Hills Art League members are excited for the 10th annual Tour d’Artistes Studio Tour and Sale set for March 4-6.
The self-guided tour takes attendees to nine studios featuring several local artists. The studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There
is no admission charge for this event.
The tour gives visitors a chance to interact with local artists and view their original work in their homes and studios. Artists will demonstrate their media techniques throughout the tour.
By attending all the studios during the three-day tour, visitors will be eligible to enter a raffle to win one of two prizes. The first prize is a watercolor painting by Herrmann. The second prize is a $150 art certificate to be used toward the purchase of art from one of the participating tour artists.
A map of the studios, artists’ bios and artwork can be found on the website, fountainhillsartleague.com.
One of the studios is DPorter Designs, 15063 E. Mustang Dr. Artists Dawn Porter, fused glass, flow art; Pamela Shearer, oil and watercolor; Madeline Smidt, oil, acrylic, mixed media; Carol Wilson, fiber art.
Organizers recognized sponsors Sami Fine Jewelry, Grecian Beauty Salon and Kern Realty and Rentals for their financial support.