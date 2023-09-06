For those interested in finding their inner artist, The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is offering a few workshops in September and October with no experience required.
“Paint Your Pet” is a favorite workshop held Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In this workshop, Acrylic Artist Kelly Bowman will guide participants to paint their pet or favorite animal in acrylics on a 12”x9” canvas. Participants must email Bowman a picture of their pet and Bowman will sketch it onto the canvas which will be ready when participants arrive. The class is limited to six students, and the $70 fee includes all supplies. Bowman’s email will be given at registration.
“Introduction to Watercolor” with Carrie Godwin will be offered Sunday, Sept. 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. and again Thursday, Oct. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. Godwin’s approach to teaching is to loosen up her students and explore possibilities. An 8”x8” sketch of a simple loose floral painting will be provided where participants will use the techniques they learned to make their own unique painting. The class is limited to six students and the $45 fee includes all supplies.
“Wine Glass Painting” led by Nancy Grahlmann is set for Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Gallery from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. With Grahlmann’s guidance, students learn how to paint their own unique wine glasses. Two long-stem glasses are provided for the cost of the class ($65) including an assortment of ideas and designs to choose from to begin painting. Participants are welcome to bring a design to use. The glass and paint are dishwasher safe and can be used for gifts or a personal glass collection. Class is limited to 10 students.
“Stackable Tila Beaded Bracelet” is a workshop led by Linda Lawrence Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. For $35, participants will create 2-3 Tila beaded bracelets from an assortment of colorful beads. Class is limited to five students.
“Flowing Florals” with Carrie Godwin is the final workshop in October where students will create two 8”x8” floral paintings. The class is $45 and is set for Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Registration for workshops must be completed at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery prior to the workshop and the fee paid to guarantee a seat. If paying by check or cash, stop by The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery to register.
If paying through PayPal, Zelle or Venmo, call the gallery to register to obtain the instructor’s contact information. To cancel a workshop, participants must phone the gallery 48 hours before the start time of the workshop for a full refund.
The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery showcases jewelry, ceramics, glass, fine art, metal, mosaic, gift items and more. It is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Suite #103, and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information about exhibitions, events and workshops, visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com or call 480-836-9919.