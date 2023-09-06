Painting

Acrylic Artist Kelly Bowman guides participants through her workshop, “Paint Your Pet,” on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery. (Photo submitted by Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery)

For those interested in finding their inner artist, The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is offering a few workshops in September and October with no experience required.

“Paint Your Pet” is a favorite workshop held Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In this workshop, Acrylic Artist Kelly Bowman will guide participants to paint their pet or favorite animal in acrylics on a 12”x9” canvas. Participants must email Bowman a picture of their pet and Bowman will sketch it onto the canvas which will be ready when participants arrive. The class is limited to six students, and the $70 fee includes all supplies. Bowman’s email will be given at registration.