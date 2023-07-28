For those looking to beat the heat and get their art on, The Fountain Hills Artists Gallery is offering three workshops this month.
“Stackable Tila Beaded Bracelet” is a bracelet workshop by jewelry artist Linda Lawrence, who will guide participants to make two to three colorful bracelets. According to a press release, these are easy and fun bracelets to make and are adjustable to fit all sizes. There will be an assortment of colorful beads to choose from. This workshop is on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. The class is limited to five students and the $45 fee includes all supplies.
“Acrylic Palette Knife Art" is an acrylic workshop by one of the Gallery’s newest artists, Sandy Gatlin, who will demonstrate various techniques on using a palette knife to create an abstract sunshine painting. Participants will also get a custom mat for their completed painting. This workshop is on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. This class is limited to six students and the $40 fee included all supplies.
“Paint Your Pet” is a favorite workshop among local artists in which Acrylic Artist Kelly Bowman will guide participants to paint their pet or favorite animal in acrylics on a 12” x 9” canvas. Participants must email Bowman a picture of their pet and Bowman will sketch it onto the canvas which will be ready when participants arrive. This workshop is on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class is limited to six students and the $70 fee includes all supplies. Bowman's email will be given at registration.
Registration must be completed at the Fountain Hills Artists Gallery prior to the selected workshop. Stop by the gallery to register if paying by cash or check. If paying with PayPal or Zelle, call the gallery at 480-836-9919 to register and inquire about the instructor’s contact information.
The Fountain Hills Artists' Gallery showcases jewelry, ceramics, glass, fine art, metal, mosaic, gift items and more. It is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains and open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information about exhibitions, events and workshops, visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.