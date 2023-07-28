For those looking to beat the heat and get their art on, The Fountain Hills Artists Gallery is offering three workshops this month.

“Stackable Tila Beaded Bracelet” is a bracelet workshop by jewelry artist Linda Lawrence, who will guide participants to make two to three colorful bracelets. According to a press release, these are easy and fun bracelets to make and are adjustable to fit all sizes. There will be an assortment of colorful beads to choose from. This workshop is on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. The class is limited to five students and the $45 fee includes all supplies.