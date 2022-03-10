Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery has started its next round of artists demonstrating their work.
Ceramicist Margarete Ripps demonstrated her work yesterday, Tuesday, March 8. Her work incorporates clay coils, which are individually hand rolled and manipulated to create the various textures and shapes of the southwestern landscapes. Her work can still be seen at the gallery.
Next up is Kelly Bowman, who works in acrylics. About her art, Bowman said, “I live, think, play, and am inspired by color. I cherish the colors of things in nature and surround myself with color. Along with color, I have always had a connection with animals, in particular, dogs and horses.”
She said it only made sense combining them to create happy, energetic, touching and telling portraits of animals. Her inspiration for paintings comes from her love for animals, the desert, and her experience of the Southwestern lifestyle.
Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery features an artist each Tuesday. The gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.