Carrie Godwin offers a watercolor workshop on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. where participants can relax as they make a technique chart to take home along with a sketch of their own floral painting. (Independent Newsmedia/Photo submitted by Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery)

For those interested in finding their inner artist, The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is offering a few workshops through August and September with no experience required.

“Acrylic Palette Knife Art” is an acrylic workshop by one of the Gallery’s newest artists, Sandy Gatlin, who will demonstrate various techniques for using a palette knife to create an abstract sunshine painting. Participants will also get a custom mat for their completed painting. This workshop is on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. This class is limited to six students and the $40 fee includes all supplies.