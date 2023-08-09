For those interested in finding their inner artist, The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is offering a few workshops through August and September with no experience required.
“Acrylic Palette Knife Art” is an acrylic workshop by one of the Gallery’s newest artists, Sandy Gatlin, who will demonstrate various techniques for using a palette knife to create an abstract sunshine painting. Participants will also get a custom mat for their completed painting. This workshop is on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. This class is limited to six students and the $40 fee includes all supplies.
“Paint Your Pet” is a favorite workshop among local artists in which Acrylic Artist Kelly Bowman will guide participants to paint their pet or favorite animal in acrylics on a 12”x9” canvas. Participants must email Bowman a picture of their pet and Bowman will sketch it onto the canvas which will be ready when participants arrive. This workshop is on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class is limited to six students and the $70 fee includes all supplies. Bowman’s email will be given at registration.
“Abstract Canvas Landscape” with Sandy Gatlin will be a workshop available on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. During this workshop, participants will learn to use a palette knife with brush strokes on a canvas. Students will create a landscape on a wrapped canvas and no frame is needed. Participants will also learn various techniques and skills on using a palette knife to create a painting. The class is limited to six students and the $45 fee includes all supplies.
“Introduction to Watercolor” with Carrie Godwin will be offered on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. Godwin’s approach to teaching is to loosen up her students and explore possibilities. This will help participants relax as they make a technique chart that they get to take home. An 8”x8” sketch of a simple loose floral painting will be provided where participants will use the techniques they learned to make their own unique painting. The class is limited to six students and the $45 fee includes all supplies.
Registration for workshops must be completed at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery prior to the workshop and the fee paid to guarantee a seat. If paying by check or cash, stop by The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery to register.
If paying through PayPal, Zelle or Venmo, call the gallery at 480-836-9919 to register to obtain the instructor’s contact information. To cancel a workshop, participants must phone the gallery 48 hours before the start time of the workshop for a full refund.
The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery showcases jewelry, ceramics, glass, fine art, metal, mosaic, gift items and more. It is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information about exhibitions, events and workshops, visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com.