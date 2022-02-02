Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery hosted Julie Gilbert, who demonstrated her work at the local shop.
A jeweler, Gilbert said she developed an interest in creative distinctive custom jewelry for her children.
“I made a set for my daughter to wear to prom and a necklace for my son.”
The family relocated to Arizona brought a new opportunity to enhance her design capabilities through the tutelage of local, national and international jewelry artists.
“I am impressed with the healing properties of natural stones,” Gilbert said. “I always feel especially gratified when clients are excited about wearing and gifting what I have had the passion to create.”
Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.