Mixed media artist Jane Nassano is Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery’s next demonstration artist. She will be at the gallery next Tuesday, April 12.
Of her art, Nassano says “While creating traditional realism in soft pastel for most for my career as an artist, I have found a new passion creating recycled, upcycled sculptures and wall pieces made entirely out of found objects, aka: junk, rusty, broken things that most people throw away.
“I have also started a new series of colorful, mixed media paper collages with paint and found objects on canvas, creating eclectic and abstract compositions inspired by color and texture.
Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery features an artist each Tuesday. The gallery is located at 16858 E. Avenue of the Fountains. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.