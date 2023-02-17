The Fountain Hills Art League (FHAL) invites members of the public to vote for their favorite artwork at the All-Member Show currently on display at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The walls and the display case are filled with a variety of artwork including sculptures, beadwork, jewelry, photography, pottery and paintings in many different media.
Voting for The People’s Choice Award will continue until Feb 21. The results will be revealed at a public reception on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Community Center. Light refreshments will be served. The winner of the award will receive a ribbon and an opportunity to participate in the FHAL Artist of the Year voting which takes place in December.
Most items in the show are for sale with prices listed. Contact numbers for the artists are available at the Community Center front desk. Additional questions about the show can be directed to Pat Reich at 847-975-5061 or Kay Meyer at 262-844-8296.
Come see, vote and attend the reception or perhaps purchase an original by a local artist.