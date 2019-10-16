Art on the Avenue and the Farmers Market will return for a new season from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, in the east median of the Avenue of the Fountains.
Event manager Judi Yates said the event is free and plenty of available parking surrounds the venue.
About 60 artists will participate in the weekly event. She established Art on the Avenue to provide local artists an opportunity to share and promote their one-of-a-kind pieces in an outdoor gallery.
Pottery, furniture, wall art, fiber and jewelry are a few of the artists’ creations.
For information, contact judiyates@cox.net.
A MarketPlace featuring 15 to 20 food exhibitors will occupy the west median. Dixie Green is handling arrangements. Contact her at 602-789-7222.