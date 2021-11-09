Art on the Avenue is ongoing for its 13th season, taking place on Avenue of the Fountains every Wednesday through April 13 with artists, vendors, craftsmen and more.
Shows are each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Yates said she enjoys hearing from visitors on how they love bringing their guests to the event and spending their day in the beautiful town of Fountain Hills.
Organizer Judy Yates said she wanted to thank the Town of Fountain Hills for all the help and support Art on the Avenue has received over the years, especially throughout the pandemic. She said last year was a very difficult time, and the Town helped support artists and businesses by allowing the weekly event to continue.
“I want to also thank the retail stores and restaurants on the Avenue for their support,” Yates said. “Also, a huge thank you to all my artists that have participated in the past years and make this the event it is. A big thank you to my husband, who is always at my side helping me make my dreams come true.”
Anyone interested in having their artwork on display during the weekly Art on the Avenue should contact yates at judiyates@cox.net.