The public is invited to attend Fountain Hills Art League’s Season Kickoff Meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, starting at 6 p.m. in the Community Center.
Each year, the Art League has a summer project. This year, the subject is birds. As part of the summer project, a variety of art forms will be competing for a monetary prize. Watercolors, oil paintings, acrylics, fiber art and sculptures will be on display. Artists will compete separately for Artist of the Month. The winner of this award can then compete for Artist of the Year.