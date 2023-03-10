A public reception was held last week at the Community Center where winners of the annual Fountain Hills Art League All Member Show were announced.

Justine Mantor-Waldie won the People’s Choice Award with Barb Oehl winning Honorable Mention as a close runner-up. Mantor-Waldie’s art entitled, “Desert Pears,” is an ink and etching mixed media piece, an art style Mantor-Waldie created. Oehl’s work were small, decorated horses entitled, “Arabian Horse Show.”