A public reception was held last week at the Community Center where winners of the annual Fountain Hills Art League All Member Show were announced.
Justine Mantor-Waldie won the People’s Choice Award with Barb Oehl winning Honorable Mention as a close runner-up. Mantor-Waldie’s art entitled, “Desert Pears,” is an ink and etching mixed media piece, an art style Mantor-Waldie created. Oehl’s work were small, decorated horses entitled, “Arabian Horse Show.”
Thirty-three members of the Art League participated in the show and 74 pieces of unique artwork were displayed at the Community Center for the month of February.
Ballots were available for the community to vote on their favorite art piece. The variety of art displayed included jewelry, ceramics, clay, pastels, photography and paintings including oils, acrylics, pastels and watercolors.
There were alcohol inks, cold wax, fused glass, beadwork, encaustics, inks and etchings, mixed media, a concertina sketchbook, a ceramic totem pole and a mannequin wearing a beaded jacket. The show was co-chaired by Art League Members Pat Reich and Kay Meyer.
The Fountain Hills Art League holds three major events each year: the Juried Show in January, the All Member Show and the Tour d ‘Artistes. The Art League meets regularly on the first Monday of the month. Visit their website, fountainhillsartleague.com for more information.