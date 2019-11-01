Fountain Hills Art League will host its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 4.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center. This month’s demonstration artist is Debbie Frisi-Pettitt. She will illustrate the tricks and techniques she uses to create her detailed watercolors.
Starting as a pencil artist participating in Western shows, Frisi-Pettitt felt a need to be challenged further in her art. She turned to watercolors for the intuitive and expressive qualities the medium allows.
She connected the watercolors to her extensive hiking and backpacking. These varied experiences allowed her to amass a great collection of flowers, birds and animals. Her beautifully detailed paintings reflect her love of nature.