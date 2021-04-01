Fountain Hills Art League meets Monday, April 5, at Fountain Hills Community Center.
The meeting room opens at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. Artists are encouraged to bring a piece of art to be entered in the Artist of the Month event.
Artist Dawn Porter is guest demonstrator. She will show attendees one of her acrylic pour techniques. She said there are 16 different techniques.
She said she relishes seeing the joy on her students’ faces as they realize how much fun it is to create with paint.
“The process does not demand talent for drawing or composition,” she said. “It’s freeing to realize it is simply about playing with the paint.”
She said she was introduced to acrylic pouring a few years ago and has been teaching the processes for the past two years. Her paintings are as vibrant and colorful as the fused glass pieces she creates to display and sell at Fountain Hills Artists Gallery.
For more information about the art league, visit fountainhillsartleague.com.